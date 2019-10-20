By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The ministry of health, social welfare, gender, elder and children has refuted claims mentioning that Minister Ummy Mwalimu has inaugurated the first male organs enhancement pharmacy in Dar es Salaam.

The Statement issued by the ministry’s head of communication unit Gerald Chami said the claims are false and the minister or the ministry unaware of the said pharmacy and its location.

“The ministry would like to inform the public that the government has its own procedures to release information when government officials conduct any activity,” said a statement.

“We should ignore the news, which has been circulating on social media and we consider this as fraud.”