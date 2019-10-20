By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako is expected to launch an African Science Granting Council meeting that will take place in the city next month.

The meeting is expected to bring together at least 250 scientist and other innovation stakeholders from 30 countries across the world, November this year.

The Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) Director General, Amos Nungu said the meeting they are organizing will bring different stakeholders including public funding agencies, scientists, innovators, policy makers, development partners and the media in the global Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

"The meeting will take place from November 11 to 15 in the city this year, and the people are expected to come from the entire part of the world including Africa, Asia, Europe and America," he said.

According to him, the meeting is expected to advance conversations and actions on the catalytic role of STI for sustainable development.

They will also look in to mission oriented research in the context of global challenges, strengthening research systems in Africa, promoting gender and inclusivity in research and strengthening strategic partnerships among others.

Advertisement

He said the meeting is a joint effort between Costech and STI strategic partners including the African Technology Policy Studies Network (ATPS), the Swedish International Development Cooperation (Sida), Canada's International Develooment Research Center (IDRC), the United Kingdom's Department for International Development (DFID) among others.

"We call on the public to note the hosting of this high level international gathering and participate in the national STI exhibition," he said.