President Magufuli: Leadership needs patience

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday told officials he swore into office that their leadership job needed patience - and asked them to deliver.

The head of state directed the appointees to work in accordance with their oath of office, and support him in serving the public.

Some of the officials who were sworm-in include Mr Mathias Kabunduguru who was appointed chief judiciary executive; Mr Ally Sakila (appointed ambassador), and Mr Godfrey Mweli, deputy permanent secretary in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments).

“It needs patience - and putting God in front. Leadership includes negative publicity; but you are supposed to play your part,” he said during the function held at State House.

“As leaders, we have a responsibility to serve the poor, even as we observe justice,” he added.

Some of the officials were appointed on Saturday alongside Mr Hashim Komba and Hassan Rungwa who were appointed Nachingwea District Commissioner and District Executive Director respectively.

The appointments were made after the head of state completed his visit of Lindi where he also officiated the end of the Uhuru Torch race this year, and marking 20 years since the founder-president of Tanzania, Julius Nyerere passed away.