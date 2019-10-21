UNFPA assures Tanzania of support

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The representative of the United Nations Fund for Population Activities in Tanzania(UNFPA) representative, Dr Wilfred Ochan, said over the weekend that the organisation was fully committed to supporting the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in not only carrying out successfully preparatory activities, but also in producing and disseminating results of the 2022 census.

Mr Ochan, who was speaking during dissemination of Bahi District results after the 2022 Census Geography and launch of Bahi District Council Social and Economic Profile 2019, stressed UNFPA has a long history of successful cooperation with NBS in undertaking population and housing censuses in Tanzania.

“We are proud of our contributions to the success of the censuses conducted in Tanzania to the growth of national statistical capacities in producing this very critical data, and other population-based surveys,” he said.

The deputy representative said he was confident that with the experience of NBS and Office of the Chief Government Statistician (OCGS), and the in-house knowledge and skills coupled with the strong commitment from the government, the census preparation process would be a huge success.

Before the dissemination of the report and launch of Bahi profile, district council leadership led by Bahi District Commissioner Mwanahamisi Munkunda and development partners were taken through displayed cartographic maps showing key geo-spacial information including distribution of social services in the district.

Dr Ochan mentioned the uniqueness of the 2022 Population and Housing Census as being the first-ever census in Tanzania that applies the Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) Technology in all of its phases.

