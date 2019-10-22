Local authorities collect 22pc of 2019/20 revenue target in Q1

Dodoma City council edged other councils in terms of amount, by collecting Sh13.09 billion, which was 18 per cent of the targeted revenue for 2019/2020.

By Habel Chidawali @hchidawali news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Local authorities had so far collected Sh166 billion in the first quarter of this financial year. This is 22 per cent of targeted Sh765.48 billion for the whole 2019/20 financial year, as passed by Parliament in June this year.

This was said by the minister of State in the Office of the President (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selemani Jafo, who also warned that district executive directors (DEDs) who failed to collect the targeted revenues would face the axe. The minister said this when announcing revenue collections from all district councils for the first quarter of the 2019/20 financial year here yesterday.

Mr Jafo said district, municipal and city executive directors who did not perform well in collecting targeted revenues in the first quarter of this financial year should rethink their positions.

Dodoma City Council edged other councils in terms of amount, by collecting Sh13.09 billion, which was 18 per cent of the targeted revenue for 2019/20.

Ilala Municipal Council came second by collecting Sh13.04 billion. Kinondoni came third by collecting Sh8.9 billion, while Arusha City Council managed to collect Sh6.1 billion.

Kyerwa District Council was at the bottom of the list, with Sh105 million (three per cent of the target), behind Nanyamba and Mafia, which recorded Sh74 million and Sh88 million respectively: four and five per cent respectively.

Advertisement

On percentages for cities, Dar es Salaam City Council led by collecting Sh3.18 billion as of September 30 this year, which was 38 per cent of its target.

In the Municipal Councils category, Sumbawanga came on top after collecting 1.02 billion - or 42 per cent of the target - followed by Iringa Municipal Council which collected Sh1.4 billion (36 per cent), and Ilemela Municipal Council, which collected Sh3.1 billion (36 per cent).

Kigoma Town Council was at the bottom of the municipal list with Sh235 million (nine per cent), and Lindi Municipal Council, which collected Sh317 million (13 per cent).

In the regional category, Dar es Salaam was on top of the list, after collecting Sh39.53 billion. Kigoma was at the bottom of the list, after collecting Sh2.12 billion.

For town councils, Tunduru topped the list, collecting Sh1.78 billion (39 per cent of the annual target), while Nanyamba was at the bottom after collecting Sh74 million (four per cent).