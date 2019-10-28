Cancer Institute faces blood crisis

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) says it is facing a critical shortage of blood that is adversely affecting cancer treatment. The ORCI acting director for Treatment Services, Dr Mark Mseti, said the hospital’s requirement for blood is huge because radiation treatment requires patients to have enough blood for the treatment to work effectively.

“We require 40 to 50 units of blood on a daily basis - and there are days when the country’s National Plan for Safe Blood allocates enough blood of up to 40 to 50 units that makes our work easier. But, for the past two weeks, we have been facing a critical shortage, only getting 20 units of blood a day, which is not enough,” he said.