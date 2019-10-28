What next for a nation divided?

There are worrying signs that citizens may be slowly drifting towards uncompromising hatred that undermine nationhood and could expose country to unprecedented division

By Khalifa Said @ThatBoyKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Opinion is divided whether as a nation there is cause to worry over apparent growing levels of intolerance among the people.

A majority of political analysts and commentators who spoke to The Citizen, however, feel there is need for national healing over what they see as extreme division being sowed over political interests. Some, however, have dismissed those views as unnecessary exaggerations.

The government and the ruling party, they argue, should lead the way in the steps to safeguard Tanzania’s nationhood from erosion that is threatening the fabric that holds the people together irrespective of their different socio-economic and political inclinations.

Signs that citizens may be slowly drifting towards worrying levels of hatred and uncompromising in nature, even on issues that should naturally rally all of them behind one course, have manifested themselves in several instances in recent years.

Politics, more than any other thing, is the commonest denominator both in driving the wedge among the people and also in igniting the sense of patriotism and comradeship.

One school of thought argue that when a certain section of society feels unjustly treated or opressed, the automatic reaction would always be the rise of chasms and eventually evaporation of the whole concept of nationhood. There is no clear cut answer whether this is the current atmosphere in Tanzania.

But the debate has largely yielded what today is exhibited, especially on social media, as ‘praise team’ and ‘hate team.’ The fight between these camps has been described as vicious, for nothing appears to bring them together, sometimes even over issues that are considered to be of the best national interest.

Examples abound. Take the most recent case about the swirling roumours around the whereabouts of President John Magufuli after he cut short his tour of Lindi region and for a few days was not seen in public. Although he would later emerge to swear in officials he had appointed, a section of the public was aghast at another section which used that window to wish harm.

Other similar examples include the broad daylight shooting of Chadema lawmaker Tundu Lissu in 2017, the impounding of the national carrier’s planes in South Africa and Canada and near fatal road accidents involving tourism minister Hamisi Kigwangallah and former home affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba as well as the string of misfortunes faced by opposition leader Freeman Mbowe, among part of a larger trend that has exposed the cracks.

Politics of exclusion

But how as a nation has Tanzania found itself in the current position in the first place and what can be the way out? According to opposition politician Ismail Jussa, the current phenomenon is a direct result of entertaining what he calls a “politics of exclusion.”

He describes the tradition as both “unhealthy and very tragic” for the nation’s wellbeing. The now-chairman of the compliance and strategy committee of the ACT-Wazalendo party said: “You cannot expect political differences lead to such hatred as it is currently.”

According to Mr Jussa, those in position of power cannot escape the responsibility by “personalising the government.” This assumption of the ownership of the government and the country has made those in power to think that no one else has the right to tell them how to run the affairs of state. Jussa says this belief has led to perceived or real exclusion of those with opposing view.

Political misunderstanding

Veteran politician and socio-political commentator, Mr Njelu Kasaka, says it is hard to explain the current national malaise outside the context of the current political situation the country was going through. He says the existing deep fissures between the ruling and opposition parties are partly to blame for the trend.

“There is this feeling of misapprehension which goes together with actions that put the lives of some people in danger primarily due to political differences,” said Mr Kasaka. “You cannot dismiss the role of these actions on the current lack of the sense of nationhood among many Tanzanians.”

Mr James Mbatia who chairs the Tanzania Centre for Democracy (TCD) is convinced that the current situation is a direct outcome of the state’s failures to allow its people to enjoy their constitutional freedoms. He says the government may have denied them to use the right for the good, now they refuse the subjugation by venting out anger.

“It is futile to think that in the 21st-century world, a government can succeed in denying its people the freedom of speech; the freedom to defend their dignity as a people,” says Mbatia who doubles as the national chairperson of the opposition NCCR-Mageuzi. “You cannot perceive the opposition as an enemy of the State and expect the good for the nation at the same time. This type of treatment tears the nation apart and a divided nation is a vulnerable one.”

Mere human imperfections

But Mr Ngemela Lubinga, CCM’s secretary of political affairs and international relations disputes Mr Mbatia’s assertion of the perceived treatment of opposition. He says that the government has no reason whatsoever to treat the opposition as an enemy for it was the same government that allowed for multiparty democracy. Mr Lubinga doesn’t think that the country is divided nor does he believe that political hatred can in any way help explain the current situation.

“This is but one of many manifestations of the inherent imperfectability we have as human beings and how we differ in our ability to comprehend issues. Evil-doing shall never end and the best way to deal with it is through enforcing the laws against anyone who acts in contrast to the society’s expectations,” said the now-retired army colonel.

Mr Lubinga thinks there is a section within the society that seeks to wreak havoc on the people’s lives, saying this is true in every society and Tanzania is no exception. He calls this section “the fifth column.” He warns against “unnecessary exaggerations,” calling the views that Tanzania is divided “baseless” for Tanzania now, he says, “enjoy peace, stability and solidarity more than any other time in its history.”

Speaking to Mwananchi this week, CCM stalwart and former leader of the party’s Youth Wing Mr Sukwa Said Sukwa blamed the opposition for the national impasse, saying that under a multiparty system the division is inescapable.

“It is hard to tell what agenda the opposition has because they don’t have one. They are in fact sort of reactionary because they wait when the government does something to come out to poke holes,” said Mr Sukwa.

Sukwa suggests that to deal with the situation the country must either go back to the single-party system or alternatively the government should respond promptly to concerns raised by the opposition and other sections of the society when made.

National dialogue

Mr Mbatia urges for the consideration of the UN Sustainable Development Goal number sixteen which seeks to promote peaceful and inclusive societies, providing access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels. He says no nation can enjoy peace and harmony without ensuring justice.

Jussa and Kasaka call for a national dialogue to change the direction that the country’s is presently pursuing. Jussa stresses that the dialogue should be the second step, however, after those in power have realised that there is a problem and are ready to work out its solutions.

Mr Kasaka says he doesn’t understand why there has so far been no national dialogue to discuss issues like this and find common solutions. He is surprised why that is so difficult while even countries that experienced bloodshed amicably settled their differences through conversation.