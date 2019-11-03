By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli appointed former Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) boss Charles Kichere on Sunday November 3, 2019 as new controller and auditor general (CAG).

Mr Kichere replaces Prof Mussa Assad whose five-year tenure expires on Monday, chief secretary John Kijazi said while announcing several appointments.

“Mr Kichere’s appointment takes effect from November 4, 2019,” said Mr Kijazi in a live broadcast event.

Before the appointment Mr Kichere was serving as Njombe Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS).