All set for a major women business summit in Dodoma

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Women are capable of playing a greater role in Tanzania’s economic development and for the best interests of the nation in the drive for more inclusive economic development.

The assertion was yesterday made by the President of the Voice of Women Entrepreneurs in Tanzania (VoWET), Ms Maida Waziri, assuring that more financially independent women in the nation, would lead to greater development from family to national level.

She was announcing a landmark conference “Championing Women Leaders in Business Summit, set to be held in Dodoma 8th and 9th November.

With the theme “Women entrepreneurs: Catalyst for economic development” she said, the high profile event takes place for the 5th year and is organized by VoWET.

Parliament Deputy Speaker Dr Tulia Ackson, will grace the event.

Past summits were graced by high profile personalities like Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the late Dr Reginald Mengi among others.

For the 5th year, according to Ms Waziri the landmark event seeks to bring out the best in women (entrepreneurship and business) in their endeavor to shape a better world in Tanzania, East Africa and the world at large.

“All the past 4 summits have been game-changing, with an average attendance of about 500 women in business from across Tanzania. With the success of the past summit, we’re creating an even bigger, more immersive experience for 2019’s summit.”

“The summit propagates the unleashing of women’s full potential in business, entrepreneurship, and business leadership,” she noted.

The summit, drum up support for women empowerment in leadership-entrepreneurship- business issues as well as share success stories and challenges women entrepreneurs face.

The summit also helps in the actualisation of advocacy, capacity building, and networking, for the good of Tanzania, Maida noted.