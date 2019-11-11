Given the high demand for bold leaders in the Tanzanian ecosystem and the corporate in general, different initiatives aimed at imparting financial literacy skills to the next generation of corporate leaders in Tanzania are underway.

This week, through Smart Lab – an innovation platform in Tanzania, an event dubbed ‘Corporate Unwind’ was hosted under the theme "Leadership that Stimulates Growth in the Banking Industry".

This was a step towards preparing the young generation of leaders for what lies ahead in their particular professions and fields, but more importantly in the banking industry and it coherently addressed the issue of gender balance and equality in workplaces and business arenas.

This quarter’s Corporate Unwind assembled professionals from various sectors like Mobile Telcos, Tech/innovation Hubs, Financial Institutions, Industry Associations, the Private sector, Corporates, Entrepreneurs, Ecosystem builders, Startups, university professors, Development partners, Embassy’ partners and key players in the Tech and Innovation community and as intended created a platform for people from diverse industries to network and learn from each other.

Addressing the invited guests and media, Mr Sanjay Rughani, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania, also the main guest speaker for the event spoke about the rise in the interest of young people to join the business sector by starting their own businesses and how it will boost the economy. “Standard Chartered Bank is working hard towards ensuring that the youth get equipped with the necessary skills to succeed especially financial literacy since they are the leaders of tomorrow, that’s why we have programs put in place to empower the future generation starting with youth from a young age,” he said.

Citing himself as an example, he also shared key points one has to note as an aspiring successful leader and to how to work towards achieving that dream, he continued to express his excitement saying that “I am very happy to be a part of Corporate unwind edition 2 and also thrilled to be given an opportunity to gain acquaintance with an audience which I believe consists of the people championing change in the Tanzanian economy and the innovation ecosystem at large”.

