By Herieth Makwetta news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The Uongozi Institute has today revealed that it took four year to write retired President Benjamin Mkapa’s memoir ‘My Life, My Purpose’.

Speaking at the launch of the book today November 12, 2019, which was presided over by President John Magufuli the institute’s chief executive Prof Joseph Semboja as part of their obligation to come up with memoirs of past leaders.

“The launch of former President Benjamin Mkapa’s book is just the beginning and very soon we shall be celebrating Mzee Hassan Mwinyi’s life,” said Prof Semboja.

Prof Semboja says work to prepare the book began in 2016 and it took almost four years because of the several consultative works that had to be done before the actual writing could begin.