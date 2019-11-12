Tanzania suspends importation of banned Kenyan peanut butter

The bureau says they had stopped importation of the seven peanut butter brands as their experts conduct through laboratory tests

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has said it has started market survey in certain regions such as Arusha to check if the seven brands of peanut butter which were suspended in Kenya are in the local markets.

The bureau says they have controlled the importation of such products at all borders points , until the laboratory test proves its suitability for human consumption.

A week ago the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) suspended brands including Truenutz by Truenutz Kenya, Fressy by Fressy Food Company Limited and Supa Meal by Supacosm Products Limited. It followed by Rwanda.

Speaking to The Citizen TBS public relation manager Ms Roida Andusamiye said “the first exercise we have banned the products from entering the country while experts are continue with lab tests,”

Ms Andusamile added from next week there will be a nationwide market survey to check if the products are in the market.

The others were Nuteez by Jetlak Foods Limited, Sue’s Naturals by Nature’s Way Health, Zesta by Trufoods Limited and Nutty by nature by Target Distributors.

It instructed the manufacturers to discontinue production and recall stock that had already been supplied for sale until corrective measures are taken.

THE ORDERS

Following the ban, Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) on Monday instructed the public to stop consuming the products.

The FDA's acting Director-General, Dr Charles Karangwa, further directed importers, distributors, supermarkets and retailers to stop the importation, distribution and sale of the “incriminated” brands and return the same to suppliers amid investigations.

Dr Karangwa further instructed all importers and supermarkets to submit reports, within 10 working days, on imported, distributed, returned quantities and available quantities of each brand.

“Further reference is made to the announcement of Kebs on seven substandard peanut butter brands on sale, issued on November 4. Rwanda FDA would want to inform the public that the following brands are suspended and recalled while conducting deep investigations,” he said in the statement.

In another development, Trufoods, the manufacturer of Zesta peanut butter, has recalled their products after concerns over aflatoxins.

In a statement, the company said they are working with Kebs to establish the root of the cause in the supply chain.