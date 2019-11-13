Tanzania drugs authority seizes fake drugs worth Sh12 million

By Herieth Makwetta

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA) on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, announced that it has seized some counterfeit essential drugs worth Sh12 million.

One of the seized drugs includes Sulphadoxine Pyrimethamine-SP used in the treatment of Malaria.

Acting TMDA director-general Akida Khea revealed this when he briefed journalists during a press conference held at TMDA’s head-offices in Dar es Salaam.

The seizure of the fake drugs was made possible after TMDA in partnership with the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI) and Pharmacy Council Tanzania between October 8-18 after they conducted a thorough inspection aimed at assessing the quality and authenticity of drugs and medical supplies at the market place across the country.

“Other fake drugs include Sonadem Cream 10gm, Gentrisone Cream 10gm, ALPRIM, Homidium Chloride, Cold Cap and TEMEVAC NDV strain 1 and 2,” said Mr Khea.

During the inspection TMDA also seized a bunch of drugs and medical supplies worth Sh705, 900 which were sold at the private pharmacies while their labels indicated that they were properties of the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania.

