Airtel Tanzania’s 4G network chapter begins

Dodoma. Airtel Tanzania has today heightened the availability of ultra-fast digital experience for voice and data customers in the country with the launch of 4G network.

Speaking in Dodoma today, the Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office Responsible for Investment Angellah Kairuki said the launch of the 4G network by Airtel Tanzania proves yet another commitment of building a new Airtel as per agreement reached by the telecommunication firm and the government earlier this year.

“I’m very delighted to see a new Airtel in terms of network and infrastructure development, to me as a minister responsible for Investment it tells me a lot when I see this kind of investment and commitment, we have set a good pace for our investor to continue doing their business comfortably across,” said Kairuki.

She added: We are all aware that, Airtel Tanzania and the government made a new agreement earlier this year whereby now government owns 49 per cent of shares within Airtel. And as we are here today, I know Airtel already paid Sh8 billion to the government as part of the agreement and now embark into network expansion being also one of the agreements.

After the unveiling of the 4G network in Dodoma today, the 4G network will be rolled up in another 25 towns across the country.

Speaking at the same event, Airtel Tanzania’s newly appointed managing director George Mathen said that the launch of 4G is in line with Airtel Tanzania transformative journey and the company’s objective of offering customers the best digital experience.

“In addition, this is one of the commitments made with the government on investing to expand our communication infrastructure for the benefit of both sides. Our promise to the government is that we will continue on investing on various areas as the government has shown a lot of trust to private investors like us,” he said.