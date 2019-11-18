By Tumaini Msowoya @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government yesterday pledged to support Anna Zambi, 16, who lost both parents and three siblings in a road accident last month.

The Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children said it would pay for Anna’s psychological rehabilitation and education.

Anna was kept in the dark about the October 26 tragedy until Saturday. Her parents, Lingston Zambi and Winifrida Lyimo, and three siblings – Lulu and Grace and Andrew – had left Dar es Salaam for Kilimanjaro Region to attend Anna’s graduation ceremony that took place before she (Anna) sat for her Form Four examination at the Catholic-run Mother Teresa of Calcuta Secondary School in Same District, Kilimanjaro Region.

But the private car in which they were travelling was swept away by floodwaters following a heavy downpour in Handeni District, Tanga Region.

With only two days before the examination, relatives and teachers agreed not to break the sad news to Anna so that she could write the examination.

It was not until Saturday, November 16 that a wave of grief and deep sorrow rolled through relatives and mourners who had gathered for hours to receive Anna and take her to the graves of her parents and three siblings.

In Dar es Salaam yesterday, Anna said she would like to go and live with her aunt, Ms Isabela Lyimo, in Arusha.

Speaking at the family home in Goba, Dar es Salaam, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Mr John Jingu, said the government would support Anna with everything she would need to realise her dream.

“Anna has her own dreams. We hope she will get good results in her Form Four examination. The government will take the responsibility of coordinating everything and ensure that she realises her dream,” said Mr Jingu. He said he had been sent to talk to Anna’s family by the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu.

Anna promised that she would work hard in her studies so that she could also help other children who could be going through a similar situation as hers.

“I thank you for visiting me. I promise you that if you support me, I will work hard so that I can also help those who may find themselves in a similar situation as mine,” she said.

For her part, Ms Isabela Lyimo prayed for God’s guidance so that she can take care of Anna.