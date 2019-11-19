Chadema’s Freeman Mbowe fails to appear to court due to sickness

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema national chairman Mr Freeman Mbowe is sick and has been admitted at the Aga Khan hospital since November 17, 2019, Kisutu resident magistrate court has been told.

Mr Mbowe’s surety Mr Greyson Selestine told the court today, November 19, 2019 of the whereabouts of Chadema’s chairman and leaders who are facing sedition charges.

He, along with the party’s general secretary Dr Vincent Mashinji, Tarime urban MP Ms Esther Matiko, Tarime rural MP Mr John Heche, Kibamba MP Mr John Mnyika, Iringa urban MP Rev Peter Msigwa, Kawe MP Ms Halima Mdee and Bunda urban MP Ms Ester Bualya are facing sedition case number of 112/2018.

Mr Mbowe and co were supposed to appear before the court to continue with their defence.

Mr Mbowe and his co-accused party leaders are facing 13 charges including plotting violence, holding an illegal gathering, sowing hatred, sedition and inciting between February 1 and 16, 2018 in Dar es Salaam.

