By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has suspended the Shinyanga Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Richard Abwao and the Regional Crimes Officer (RCO) John Rwamlema to pave way for investigations into their alleged misconduct and economic sabotage claims.

The two are suspected of colluding with Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Regional Commissioner for Shinyanga, Mr Jumbe Samson in aiding a private investor to evade tax.

The two regional police bosses are also accused of disrespecting the Shinyanga Regional Commissioner, Ms Zainab Telack by not implementing her directives.

Acting director for taxpayer services and education at TRA, Mr Richard Kayombo confirmed on Sunday, 24 November 2019 that the President’s directive was immediately implemented.

“That was implemented immediately,” he quipped, saying he was not ready to get into the details of the issue.

In a statement released by the Tanzania Police Force spokesperson, Mr David Misime, the three are accused of aiding the management of spirits maker in Shinyanga, Canon, to evade tax.

Available information allege that Canon was making use of ‘outdated’ excise duty stamps as a way of evading tax and that despite several reports being sent to TRA and the police force in the region, no action was taken.