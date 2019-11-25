By Sada Amir @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is partnering with the government in a project that seeks to promote the use of briquettes as a way of combating deforestation, soil erosion and pollution. The aim is to reduce the use of charcoal as the main source of energy for domestic use.

Briquettes, also known as alternative charcoal, are made from solid waste products. Data from the Tanzania Forestry Agency (TFS) show that Dar es Salaam residents consume more than 500,000 bags of charcoal per month while Mwanza and Arusha use up to 200, 000 bags apiece. The UNDP initiative will not only reduce deforestation for charcoal making, but also create employment opportunities for the youth. With more than 358 tonnes of solid waste per day, according to the Mwanza city council head of Sanitations Department, Mr Danford Kamenya, Mwanza is one of the areas in the country implementing several projects of alternative energy production. Speaking during a three-day design thinking workshop on integrating recycling technology in solid waste management system in Mwanza, which was organised UNDP last week, Mr Kamenya, said the alternative coal production projects will not only reduce solid waste collection and disposal costs, but also combat youth unemployment.

“I urge the youth in Mwanza to embrace this opportunity by joining entrepreneurial groups to benefit from councils’ loans for women, youth and disabled people to start and implement alternative coal production projects,” said Mr Kamenya. Director of the Kunismart factory at Kisesa in Magu District, which produces alternative charcoal from solid waste, Mr Bernard Makachia, said 10 tonnes of solid waste can generate between 2.5 and 3 tonnes of activated charcoal. “One kilogram of alternative charcoal is purchased at Sh500,000 compared to Sh1, 000 per kilogram of wood charcoal. The use of alternative charcoal will not only save the environment, but will also reduce the cost of living besides helping the youth employ themselves,” said Mr Makachia