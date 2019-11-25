Mzee Moi's press secretary Mr Lee Njiru, in a statement on Monday said the former head of State was making "good progress" and would be home before December.

By Daily Nation

Former president Daniel arap Moi’s is recovering steadily at the Nairobi Hospital, where he has been admitted for more than a month now, his press secretary has said.

“Mzee Moi, who is being attended to by a team of medics led by his physician Dr David Silverstein has recovered. But because of his old age, his doctors feel he should build up his energy before he can be discharged. His medical team is being extra cautious with his care to ensure full recovery,” stated Mr Njiru.

He said the retired president is doing well and thanked Kenyans for their prayers.

“Since Mzee Moi was readmitted to the hospital, he is getting better each day and we are confident God is taking care of him because of Kenyans’ prayers. We are very hopeful that in the next few days, he will be discharged to return to the care and comfort of his home,” he said.

He, however, added that the doctors are yet to decide on the date of discharge.

ADMISSION

Mzee Moi was readmitted to the facility's VIP wing on November 9, just two days after he had been discharged.

The former President has been taken to hospital several times in the last two months.

He first checked in at the hospital, on October 12, to undergo what family sources said were routine medical check-ups. He was discharged and readmitted two weeks later on October 28.

He left hospital on November 7 and was checked-in again two days later.

On November 15, President Uhuru Kenyatta, a protégé of Mr Moi, visited him at the hospital where the two had a 'lengthy cheerful chat'.

Mzee Moi ruled Kenya for 24 years, from 1978 after the death of founding President Jomo Kenyatta to 2002.