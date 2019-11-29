Untapped revenues that hurt Air Tanzania Company Limited

By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is yet to benefit from an aviation arrangement that allows an airline to carry revenue traffic between foreign countries, transport minister Isaac Kamwelwe has said.

Tanzania has not complied with ‘Fifth Freedom Transit Rights’ treaty that gives an airline from one country a right to carry passengers from one’s own country to a second country, and from that country onward to a third country and so on.

It is the result of the ‘Yamoussoukro Decision’ treaty endorsed by 44 members of the African Union in 1999, and became binding in 2002.

The treaty allows an airline to carry revenue traffic between foreign countries as a part of services connecting the airline’s own country.