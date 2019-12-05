Over 50,000 pupils miss out on Form One selection for 2020

By The Citizen Reporter

Dodoma. A total of 58,699 who passed the Primary School Leaving Examinations in 2019 have not been selected to join Form One in 2020 due to lack of classrooms.

The minister of Local Government Seleman Jafo made the announcement today in Dodoma saying those are affected amounted to 7.73 per cent.

“This means that 701,737 pupils equivalent to 92.27 per cent have been selected and out of these 3,145 have been selected to join boarding schools,” said Mr Jafo.

The affected pupils are from 13 regions with Kigoma having 12,092 pupils who have not been selected and will be required to wait until the classrooms are constructed

The minister also instructed the respective regions with the affected pupils to make sure that the classrooms have been constructed by the end of February 2020.

The government of Tanzania funds free education up to Form Four.