Climate change and illicit money

Although Africa is endowed with natural resources, it often fails to reap the benefits because the extractives sub-sector is among those most responsible for illicit financial flows, according to the Natural Resource Governance Institute

By Julius Mnganga and John Kachembere @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar, Harare. Tinozivei Mabanga, 43, from Chipinge looks at the dark clouds above with utter trepidation. Although he is a farmer, the Zimbabwean father of four has every reason to fear the coming rains.

“I still have trauma over what happened in March when Cyclone Idai ravished most of this area, and the fact that another rain season is upon us once again - and, as I don’t have a permanent structure in which to lay my head down, this makes things worse,” said Mabanga, who lost three close relatives to the disaster.

A study conducted by the International Organization for Migration indicated that 270,000 individuals were affected by the cyclone - and that 50,905 people in 12 districts were displaced, while 223 households still reside in displacement sites.

In Chipinge, the southeastern district in Zimbabwe that was one of the areas worst affected by the cyclone, victims are desperate for permanent shelter and resumption of their livelihoods.

“Despite assistance from donors and well-wishers, most of our infrastructure is yet to be repaired, roads and bridges are still broken, while electricity lines are yet to be fixed,” Mabanga said.

The United Nations special rapporteur on the right to food, Hilal Elver, warned in November that Zimbabwe is on the brink of a major man-made famine due to a combination of drought and economic mismanagement.

Advertisement

Cyclone Idai left a trail of destruction when it hit Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, leaving at least 1,000 people dead in the three countries. Climate change has made such storms more frequent and more extreme.

While the World Bank estimates that the governments in the region have to raise at least $2 billion needed to bring the damaged infrastructure back to normal, analysts say there is need for Africa to tackle climate change by raising funds from multinationals.

Although Africa is endowed with a lot of natural resources, it often fails to reap the benefits because the extractives sub-sector is among those most responsible for illicit financial flows (IFFs), according to the non-profit advocacy group the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI).

“Africa urgently needs funding for climate change adaptation. Plugging the illicit flow of money out of the continent would be a good place to start,” said Dr Richard Munang, United Nations Environment Programme’s Africa Regional Climate Change Programme Coordinator.

Munang noted that Africa, which loses $50 billion every year through IFFs, according to a report by the United Nations, requires an average of $10 billion each year for climate adaptation.

“The international community has attempted to get some financial assistance to meet these costs from developed countries. But there is a huge discrepancy between the amounts required and what has been secured so far. It seems clear that relying on external aid is a risky strategy and Africa needs to find ways to reduce IFFs, especially from international mining firms which are largely responsible for global warming,” he said.

In just one example of how companies operate to reduce their tax liability - thereby depriving governments of revenues - a major coal mining firm in Tanzania has been accused by a government agency of siphoning millions of dollars out of the country through systematic and well-coordinated manoeuvres.

While Cyclone Idai did not impact Tanzania, the country, like most of Africa, has suffered from climate change and related hazards - such as floods and droughts - which have substantially affected economic performance and undermined poverty reduction efforts.

Information from the United Nations Development Program shows that frequent and severe droughts in many parts of the country are being felt with their associated consequences on food production and water scarcity, among others.

A review of payment vouchers conducted by Tanzania’s Controller and Auditor General (CAG) for three consecutive years from 2014 through 2016 noted that the coal miner incurred expenditure amounting to Sh940.34 million (about $404,000).

However, the expenditure was not directly related to mining and other operational activities in accordance with the joint venture agreement. From 2011 to 2016, a total of $3.36 million was paid to meet expenses for mining operations in Malawi, a subsidiary of Intra Energy.

Due to the fact that exploration activities ended in 2012, the auditor general also noted unrealistic exploration expenditures amounting to Sh6.58 billion after analysing the financial statements from 2011 to 2016. The amount also was overstated by Sh880.71 million.

“Inclusion of these unrealistic costs in the financial statements during the period reduced the profitability by the same amount leading the company to make a loss. Thus, the government could neither receive dividend nor collect taxes from the company,” the auditor general said.

The company also was found to have made an improper payment to its parent firm as management fees amounting to Sh7.26 billion between June 2013 and March 2017, which was recognized as a loan - hence raising current liabilities for each respective accounting year.

“The improper payment of management fees may lead to an increase in expenditure which denies the company to make profits and paying government taxes. It is recommended that, all transactions relating to management fees paid should be recovered,” the CAG warned. Efforts to get the company to comment on the concerns raised by the CAG in the report did not bear any fruit despite repeated emails and phone calls for over more than two weeks.

Asked what had been done to implement his agency’s recommendations, the newly-appointed CAG, Mr Charles Kichere, said the state agency, which represents the government’s stake in the firm, was responsible for implementation.

The head of the agency said they have worked on the report’s recommendations, and given feedback to the CAG.

Tax issues were also at the heart of a long-running dispute over Acacia Mining which was recently dissolved after its parent company, Barrick Gold of Canada, reached a settlement with the government including payment of $300 million in taxes and other fines.

Under the settlement, a new company named ‘Twiga Minerals’ was formed and it will give a 50/50 benefits to both partners.

Logan Wort, the African Tax Administration Forum (ATDF) executive secretary, said many African governments are struggling to properly collect taxes from multinational firms in the extractives sub-sector, who use sophisticated digital means to avoid paying taxes.

“This is partly due to the increasing digitalisation of the global economy and the African economy which enables non-residents - and, in particular, multinational enterprises - to increasingly carry out business in a source country, but with most of the profits being kept in low-tax jurisdictions.”

Wort noted that the current rules provide an inappropriate balance between the taxing rights of residence and source jurisdictions - and are inappropriately skewed in favour of residence jurisdictions.