Dangote Cement trains 600 drivers

By Haika Kimaro @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. In a bid to intensify road safety among its staff, the Dangote Cement company has trained its 600 drivers on better use of roads.

The training - which is delivered in collaboration with the police force and other stakeholders - is aimed at sensitising the company’s drivers on road safety compliance.

“We want to remind them to be responsible while driving the company trucks,” said Mr Gerald Osagie, head of the Transport Unit at Dangote Cement. “This training is aimed at ensuring that out drivers are safe when driving the truck to avoid any temptation that may cause accidents,” he said.

He said the company is planning to conduct such training in each quarter of the year in making sure that Dangote Cement trucks are accident free.

“We would like to see more women applying for drivers’ job because we allow applicants of all genders, as far as they fulfill the recruitments requirements,” he said.

He said the company was seeking more women drivers as the current number is not promising.

The head of the Mtwara regional traffic police, Mr Nestory Didi, said they are continuing to conduct road safety training through mass media and face-to-face as part of fighting increased road accidents.

“These drivers are trained and they have own licences. But we as the traffic police responsible for road safety, always remind drivers to take precautions when driving,” he said.

One of the drivers attending the training Mr Hafidh Mkwachu said some of the main reasons that cause accident is tiredness of drivers and vehicles’ mechanical problems.

“In order to ensure that road accidents are reduces or eradicated, drivers must be careful and avoid driving long hours,” he said.

Dangote Cement Company was established in July 14, 2010 and has employed 2,000 Tanzanians both permanently and temporarily.