Fit families a better option than remand prisons for children

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Authorities have today revealed that it has identified some fit families that can take care of children who have clashed with the law instead of confining then in remand prison.

This is was said by High Court, Deputy Registrar, Nyigulila Mwaseba saying there is a huge scarcity of child remands in the country and therefore they came up with the fit families instead of mixing them with grown-ups in remand Prison.

"If they are put in remands with grown-ups it is most likely that they will end up learning other bad habits that could compromise their future," he said.

He said this during a symposium on the right of the child organized by Mwananchi Communications in collaboration with other stakeholders.

However he noted that the fit families are given the children to take care of them and nurture them with good values. This is while their cases are still pending in court and they are supposed to be remanded.

Explaining further, he said that at the moment Tanzania has only five remand prisons for children and therefore do not meet demand.

In another development, he called on social officers to be vigilant and ensure families that molest children are taken to court and justice takes its course.

"Our records show that there are no such cases and we need to ensure our children are protected," he said.