Mbowe spits fire on leaders sabotaging Chadema

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema national chairman Mr Freeman Mbowe has spit fire on party members whose actions portray a bad image to the public.

Mr Mbowe said the party’s aim is to claim power and in due course they wouldn’t let any party member or supporter destruct them.

He said the party wouldn’t shy away from expelling or took disciplinary measures against members or supporters who will sabotage party’s quest to claim power.

He was speaking during the party’s Central Committee meeting which was held on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's election of the Party's national chairman and other leaders.

He said that recently there have been some leaders, who failed in party’s election decided to quit. However, Mr Mbowe said their decision to quit wouldn’t derail party’s quest to claim the power.

“As Chadema members our aim is to claim power, therefore we will not tolerate members who are in the party to defend their own interests,” said Mbowe.

Mr Mbowe, who has served as the party national chairman since 2004, faces Ndanda Member of Parliament in tomorrow’s intra-party election. In the election Mr Tundu Lissu and Mr Ms Sophia Mwakagenda are expecting to tussle for the party’s vice chairmanship.

Recently former Prime Minister Mr Fredrick Sumaye, who defected to the opposition, quit Chadema after his unsuccessful bid to retain party’s chairmanship in Pwani flopped.

He was the second high profile leader to quit the party. He followed in the footsteps of another former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa, the party’s presidential flag bearer in the 2015 election.