Hope as Tanzania expects 800 Israeli tourists

The number of tourists visiting Tanzania had risen from 1.3 million in 2017 to 1.5 million in 2018, according to government officials

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is raising hopes to increase the number of tourist arrivals this year but reaching its two million target by 2020 remains unclear despite a huge boost by tourists from Israel.

The number of tourists visiting Tanzania had risen from 1.3 million in 2017 to 1.5 million in 2018, according to government officials who hope it will increase this year.

Yesterday, the tourism sector which is currently the leading foreign exchange earner received a boost after 150 travellers landed at Kilimanjaro International Airport to explore the attractions of the East African nation.

The travellers are the first batch of more than 820 visitors expected from Israel to spend Christmas holidays in Tanzania.

Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) said its initiatives to attract Israel media and celebrities to promote Tanzania since 2015 are now showing results.

“These are the results of joint efforts made by the embassy of Tanzania in Tel Aviv, TTB and the private sector as well,” said TTB managing director Devotha Mdachi.

Advertisement

Israel is one of the emerging markets for Tanzania tourism with visitors reaching over 32,000 last year.

Traditionally, the largest share of visitors come from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Kenya, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, China, Uganda, South Africa and others.

“The Israeli market perceives Tanzania as one of safest destinations on the continent, toppled with its unrivalled natural beauty, culture, history and the historical ties between the two countries. It is also being promoted as a destination for families travelling with young children,” said Ms Mdachi.

The group will be in Tanzania for a maximum of eight days, visiting Lake Manyara, Tarangire, Serengeti Parks, Ngorongoro and some Cultural and historical attractions.

Targets

Tanzania targets two million visitors by next year but it’s unclear whether the target will reached.

“For this year, let’s wait and see. I believe we will surpass last year’s number,” she said.

“With joint efforts made by TTB, private sector and the Tanzanian embassies and with the introduction of international flights to China, India and other upcoming destinations by the ATC, it can be realized,” she added.