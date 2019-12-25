Dar gets Sh1.3tr to fight HIV, TB and Malaria

Tanzania will get a total of $587.3 million (Sh1.33 trillions) for the campaign. According to the report $364.84 (Sh828.19 million) is allocated for HIV/AIDS fight. Malaria will receive $179.4 million (Sh407.15 billion) and the remaining $43.1 (Sh97.67 billion) will go for tuberculosis fight.

By Herieth Makwetta @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Global Fund increased its funding allocations by 23 per cent for eligible countries to fight Aids, tuberculosis and malaria and build systems for health over the next three years.

A brief released in the organization website has revealed that between 2020 and 2022 Tanzania will receive a total of $587.3 million (Sh1.33 trillions) for the campaign.

According to the report $364.84 (Sh828.19 million) is allocated for HIV/AIDS fight.

Malaria will get $179.4 million (Sh407.15 billion) and the remaining $43.1 (Sh97.67 billion) will go for tuberculosis fight.

Mr Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund said the general allocation for all eligible countries is $12.71 billion (Sh28.85 trillion) for country allocations and $890 million for catalytic investments for the period beginning January 1, 2020 a 23 per cent more than for the previous three-year period.

”The funds will help save 16 million lives, cut the mortality rate for the three diseases in half and get the world back on track to end the epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria by 2030” he said.

He then noted “Now the real work begins. Our allocations will allow partners to expand programs that work, and to find innovative solutions for new challenges. In addition to more money, we need better collaboration and more effective programs.”