AfDB approves $55m to boost Tanzania’s competitiveness

Abidjan. The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $55 million facility to strengthen implementation of reforms to enhance Tanzania’s economic competitiveness and private sector participation in the country’s growth.

These critical reforms will lead to a more vibrant economy, which will improve the living conditions of Tanzanians, particularly the poor and vulnerable, and including women and youth.

“Tanzania’s private sector is dominated by small enterprises mostly in smallholder agriculture and small informal non-farm businesses,” said Abdoulaye Coulibaly, the Bank’s Director of Governance and Public Financial Management Department.

“By strengthening the regulatory framework, the country’s private sector will have the required incentives to fully participate in the economy, particularly in cross sector growth-enhancing and transformational investment opportunities.”

Constraints to doing business in Tanzania include high compliance costs, lengthy pre-approval procedures, multiple and duplicate processes for business registration, loopholes in some laws and regulations applied by regulators during inspections, and high regulatory costs at the national and local levels.

Support from the Bank’s African Development Fund will bolster ongoing reforms being undertaken by the government of Tanzania that have been identified as critical for the participation of local and foreign investors across different sectors of the economy.

