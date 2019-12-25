Air Tanzania now targets chartered flights to China

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) is expected to start chartered flights to Hangzhou, China next February. These are expected to bring in 10,000 tourists per year.

The tours will be organised by Touchroad International Holding Group company following their deal with Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) to being in the tourists.

Previous efforts to bring in the tourists could not bear fruit because of lack of direct flights between Tanzania and China. So, ATCL has come in to offer a solution to the challenge.

TTB chairman Judge Thomas Mihayo said the first tourist group would land in Tanzania on February 24, and the second on March 3. Each group will consist of 262 tourists.