Christmas sermons centre on conflict, globalisation and greed

Tanzanians have been reminded of the importance of shunning worshipping worldly possession that would be left behind after death - with no hope of eternal life on Earth.

Speaking in different churches in selected regions, some church leaders advocated peace, while alerting over the ongoing racism, intimidation and injustice, stressing that these would jeopardize national unity and peace.

The issue of globalisation was also mentioned during Christmas prayerers as it continues to adversely affect Tanzanians’ values.

Other church leaders urged Tanzanians to refocus themselves, and not feel neglected. In Dar es Salaam, the Roman Catholic Diocese archbishop Yuda Thadaeus Ruwa’ichi reminded Tanzanians that peace is a free gift from God and that they are supposed to preserve it.

The gift must go alongside other pillars such as justice, equality and development for the benefit of all.

Speaking yesterday shortly after the Christmas Mass at the Saint Joseph’s Cathedral, he said it was the responsibility of all Tanzanians to maintain peace in the country.

“I thank God for the gift of peace. However, I would remind Tanzanians that we all have a responsibility to preserve, build and ensure peace is sustained,” he said.

He also talked on climate change, saying we are to conserve the environment.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) Bishop for the Eastern and Coastal Diocese, Dr Alex Malasusa, said the liberation by Christ has enabled people to face world challenges.

Dr Malasusa made the statement yesterday at the Azania Front Church in Dar es Salaam when preaching during the Christmas Mass.

In his preaching, Dr Malasula called on worshippers to meditate on Christmas in order to bring changes in life.

“This Christmas should provide us time to contemplate, if God aimed to bring true grace to the world. The celebration should have spiritual meaning and not restricted to the flesh only,” he said, adding.

The Anglican archbishop of Dar es Salaam Diocese, Jackson Sosthenes, mobilized citizens to register in large numbers in the voter’s register, saying 2020 is important to the nation as it goes for general elections.

At the Saint Albans Church in Upanga, Dar es Salaam, during the Christmas Mass, Bishop Sosthenes told believers that next year the nation will elect councilors, parliamentarians and a president. So, he reminded them to register in large numbers andparticipate in the elections.

“The Anglican Church’s Diocese of Dar es Salaam is mobilizing people to register and encourage those aspiring for various leadership positions in the coming elections,” he said.

“We shouldn’t end with exchanging gifts and taking annual leave. Christmas should bring true changes and not calendar changes alone,” he said.

“No human being is born to be poor. His/her attitude and efforts determine the limit of his/her success,” said pastor Amos Komba of the Glory of Christ Tanzania Church (GCTC), popularly known as ‘Ufufuo na Uzima’. He said: “change your mind now; change your focus now. You are a most important person with potentials,” he told his followers when preaching.

He said being poor or rich has nothing to do with one’s background or how people look at you at the moment. But God responds in an unexpected way - and lifts up those with positive thinking.

“When you feel isolated, abused or maltreated, don’t think that you’re useless. You are someone very ‘special’ if you change your mind and be confident,” he preached.

The Full Gospel Bible Fellowship Archbishop Zachariah Kakobe said whether they be prominent people or not, people of power holding different high positions when they die they will leave everything behind and go back the way they came in to this world.

He stressed that when they die those who were worshipping them to make them feel important will be left looking for loopholes to contest for their properties.

“As they end nears, we will witness many preachers, preaching worldly miracles with promises of wealth which will only push those who thrive for such promises further from God and lose eternal life,” he stressed.

The GRC church Reverend Anthony Lusekelo has called for the church believers to remain calm during Christmas in order to witness the New Year 2020, which he called will be the year of success.

Reverend Lusekelo made the remarks during the Christmas mass prayer held at his church at Ubungo Kibangu.

In Kilimanjaro region, the head of Evangelic Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) Dr Fredrick Shoo has called on Tanzanians regardless of their wealth or positions they hold to change and stop having pride that subject others to serious sufferings.

Dr Shoo made the statement yesterday at the ELCT Moshi Urban Congregation during his Christmas preaching.

He said Jesus Christ who turned to flesh is aware of their sufferings, saying when a human being subjected others to miseries he/she does so to God.

Sometimes, positions held by people cause some of them to boast themselves and have pride which isn’t the case to those with Christ in them.

In Morogoro, the retired Morogoro Roman Catholic bishop Telesphory Mkude has emphasized Christians to promote love, while remembering people living with disability and those with special needs.

He made the remarks yesterday during Christmas mass prayer held at St Patrick church here, as he also urged Christians to remember to promote peace, the thing Jesus Christ advocated for.

In another prayer held at the Kihonda Evangelic Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) church in Morogoro, the evangelist Isaya Kairanga spoke about how era of globalization is distorting ethics, especially the youths.

He also advised people to stop social conflicts, rather continue promoting peace and harmony.

In Shinyanga, the Roman Catholic bishop Liberatus Sangu called for Tanzanians to pray against power mongers; intimidation and corruption as they are all contribute to social conflicts.

Bishop Sangu said power mongering conflicts and chaos are mostly affecting innocent people and may cause them to lose faith.

“The incidents are the results of satanic power to control the lives of human. People are stealing, they are involved in corruption and they kill other people because of power hungry and wealth. We must use the birth of Jesus Christ to resists against these sins,” he said.

Speaking during the prayer, one of the church followers Ms Paulina Mihayo has called for Tanzanians to fight against elements of intimidation, racism and injustice as they are all jeopardizing peace and harmony.

In Mbeya, the bishop of South West diocese of Moravian church of Tanzania Alinikisa Cheyo has warned Tanzanians who are using social media to write evil things, saying are jeopardizing the country’s peace.

Speaking during Christmas mass prayer at Vwawa Moravian Church in Mbozi yesterday, Bishop Cheyo said peace and unity of Tanzanians must be protected at any cost.

“There are some people who are using freedom of expression, either being used by other people, to frustrate out unity of this God given country,” he said.

