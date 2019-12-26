Former State House guard who died in office to be buried

By Haabel Chidawali @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The body of the director of Zam Zam Schools, Rashid Bura, is expected to be buried today at the Chamwino Cemetery in Dodoma Region.

Bura, 60, was found dead on Wednesday in his office under mysterious circumstances.

Speaking today December 26, 2019 the family spokesperson and co-founder of the Dalai Islamic Center, Abdillah Mboryo, said they were compelled to bury Bura’s body hurriedly because it had already decomposed.

Mboryo said Bura was last seen in the evening of Sunday on December 22 when he prayed at Nunge Mosque and thereafter he bought coffee for some residents.

On the same evening, Mboryo said, he phoned one of the top senior religious leaders (was not reachable), whom he had sent to a meeting and informed him that he was already back.

"But after that he was not seen and his phone was not reachable as well until yesterday (Wednesday) when his body was found in his office with three injuries," said Mboryo.

