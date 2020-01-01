‘Our rift is over and all is well’ says Kigwangalla

By By The Citizen Reporter Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam.Hours after President John Magufuli instructed the minister of tourism and natural resources and his Permanent secretary to sort out their differences, Dr Kigwangalla has spoken out.

In a tweet, the minister said after the meeting with the chief secretary they had sorted out the differences between them and that all was well.

“In our ministry, after the meeting with the Chief Secretary we have sorted things out and now everything is well,” wrote the minister.

President John Magufuli had earlier on, issued a five-day ultimatum to Dr Hamisi Kingwangalla and his permanent secretary Prof Adolf Mkenda to either settle their differences or else riskrevoking their appointment.

He expressed disappointment over the friction between the minister Dr Kigwangalla and his Permanent Secretary Prof Mkenda, something that he says is affecting the smooth operation of the ministry and the sector in general.

“I know that your top administrators the minister and the permanent secretary have been squabbling over certain issues, I have asked the chief secretary to talk to them and if they don’t change I will have to remove them,” said the President.

