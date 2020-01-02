By Alfred Zacharia and Janeth Joseph @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. National carrier Air Tanzania Company Ltd (ATCL) has signed a business partnership with Swissport International (T) Ltd to providing ground handling services.

Initially, ATCL had been working with NAS-Dar Airco as the ground handling service provider until on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 when the company handed over the task to Swissport at Kilimanjaro International Airport (Kia).

ATCL's northern regional manager Esther Mary Karumbo told reporters during a handover ceremony in Moshi that they have entrust rusted Swissport with the task due its quality service.

The take-over of ground handling services by Swissport was mainly due to an expiry of contract with Nas-Dar Airco, according to ATCL managing director, Mr Ladislaus Matindi.

“Our contract with Nas-Dar Airco ended on December 31, 2019. But prior to the expiry of the contract, we advertised a tender to ground handling companies to bid and Swissport emerged a winner,” he told The Citizen

He said Swissport Company, which has effectively started its operations with ATCL on 1st January 2020, won the tender because it was competitive in terms of quality of Service and costs.

Advertisement

“This is business, we need a competitive company that can deliver quality services with reasonable costs so that we can attract more customers and make profits,” he said.