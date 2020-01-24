By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The national chairman of the CCM ruling party, President John Magufuli, has today on January 24, 2020 cautioned his party not to relax, saying the current opposition is not like that of the past.

The President has said that the opposition have their own external and internal strategies of winning elections.

He has explained that even though CCM has won local government elections, it should not make its members relax and instead they must continue publicizing the party by explaining good things that it has done so far in bringing about people’s development.

President Magufuli has made the remarks today during a meeting that has brought together over 1,700 CCM leaders from 32 regions. The meeting aims at getting to know one another.

“The party has changed a lot and our colleagues have also changed too. We have received many members, who have crossed over from opposition parties because we have influence but we must continue to work hard,” said the President.

He has directed the party to make self-assessment, especially at this time when we are heading towards the general election.

He has said that many changes have been made to strengthen the party but, he has explained, it is not enough.

Meanwhile, President John Magufuli has said that in his leadership he will not allow his party to continue being a beggar by relying on assistance from few wealthy people who would later torment them.

He said being independent would only be possible if the party's members would continue to work hard and collect revenue from the party’s resources so that they could effectively run the party's activities without banking on individuals.

Further, the President has said that after re-evolution of party’s assets, revenues have increased by 30 per cent to Sh59.8 recorded in 2018/19 from Sh46.1 billion recorded in 2015/16.

“These rich people have the goal of owning the party and putting it into their pockets, something that is not good for the health of the party,” he insisted

Speaking at the event, the party’s national secretary general, Dr Bashiru Ally, has said a total of 1,780 party members out of 1800 have participated in the meeting.

He has said the party is ready to prepare its manifesto for this year’s general election set for October. He has added that already leaders from 32 regions have submitted their proposals.