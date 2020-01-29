Fifty households yet to repay elderly woman

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. A 98-year-old woman Nasi Muruo, 98, whose over eight-acre land was returned to her following President John Magufuli’s directive, has so far received Sh190 million in compensation from 52 households that had dubiously bought her property.

Fifty other buyers were yet to pay her by yesterday.

Muruo got back her land following President Magufuli’s directive to Lands minister William Lukuvi to end the dispute over the land, which Bibi Muruo has been occupying for 42 years.

The elderly woman had complained that her land was grabbed in 1977 by Edward Lenjeshi.

Muruo confirmed that she had received Sh190 million as compensation from 52 households that bought her land in an improper way from Mr Lenjeshi, who died in 2018.

She said 25 households had completed paying the money they were required to pay, 27 households had paid half the money while 50 households were yet to do so until now.

“We are awaiting the government’s directive about removing the 50 households, which have refused to pay compensation as minister Lukuvi directed after the 2019 November 30 deadline,” she said.

Muruo’s grandson, Mr Alfayo Saiteru, said they were currently awaiting a word from authorities before pulling down houses of the people, who have refused to pay compensation.

“Besides the houses facing demolition, we refused compensations by 11 households, who are the family of Edward Lenjeshi because we also want their houses to be demolished,” said Mr Saiteru.

Ms Muruo thanked President John Magufuli for enabling her to repossess her land after 42 years of demanding for her right, despite winning a case in the High Court.

Muruo has been defended for over 23 years by advocates Shilinde Ngalula and Joseph Ole Shangai from the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC).