According to AMISOM, the drawdown of an additional 1,000 uniformed personnel will take place by Feb. 28. "The meeting agreed to implement the drawdown as per the timelines and to further study the implications to ensure mitigation of potential risks of reversing the security gains so far achieved," said the AU mission in a statement issued on Wednesday evening after AMISOM operations coordination committee (MOCC) meeting. Participants who attended the 29th Meeting of the AMISOM MOCC expressed regrets on the additional drawdown and emphasized the need to take note of the conditions on the ground as well as the pace of development of Somali security forces to take over security responsibility from AMISOM.