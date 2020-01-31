US calls for reforms in Tanzania electoral system

The US embassy in the country calls for reforms in electoral system as well as commending President John Magufuli for his assurance that this year’s election will be free and fair.

Dar es Salaam. The United State has called for reforms in the Tanzania electoral systems as they welcome President John Magufuli’s assurance that this year’s election slated for October will be free and fair.

The US through its embassy in the country said that it has been pleased by the head of state declaration that the election will be held in free and fair environment amid concerns after most of opposition boycotted the November 2019 civic polls.

In a statement issued by the embassy on January 31, 2020 indicates that US is also pleased with the declaration that internal and external observers will be allowed to observe the election.

“We welcome an election where all citizens and candidates from all parties are able to practice their constitution right by voting for their favorite candidates,” read part of the statement. In the statement the embassy also called for speedy registration of voters.

The embassy also called for early accreditation of credible, long and short term national and international observers.

The statement has been issued after just 10 days after President Magufuli assurance to diplomat that this year’s general election will be held in free and fair environment.

