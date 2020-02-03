By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's main opposition party, Chadema has today written to President Magufuli seeking his intervention in three key issues that will make the 2020 General elections credible, free, fair and transparent.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, February 3, 2020, Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe said his party has advised President Magufuli to review various sections of several laws and form an independent electoral commission.

Mr Mbowe, who doubles as the leader of leader in Parliament, said the letter advises the president to revoke results of the local government elections held on November 24, 2019.

All top opposition parties boycotted the civic polls over allegations of cheating.

"We have suggested that the civic polls be held afresh alongside the general elections, slated for October 2020 under the supervision of the anticipated independent electoral commission,” he said.

He said the move will benefit the country because civic polls will be held at low costs and that its results are expected to be credible as they will be supervised by an independent electoral body.

He said, in its letter which was dated January 29, 2020, the opposition also wants President Magufuli to form a truth and reconciliation commission that will respond to the need for healing what he termed to be ‘injustices’ as a way of bringing consensus and building national unity.

He said Tanzanians had several complaints that needed investigations and the truth to be revealed in order to unite the country.