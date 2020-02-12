VIDEO: Daniel Moi sent off with 19-gun salute in Kabarak

By Daily Nation

Former Kenya's President Daniel arap Moi was laid to rest Wednesday after soldiers marked the occasion with a 19-gun salute.

Military officers presented the canon salute near Moi’s gravesite in Kabarak. Military aircrafts flew over Kabarak in aerial salute known as missing wingman formation in honour of the former president.

Unlike his predecessor Mzee Kenyatta, who had a 21-gun salute, Mzee Moi got 19-gun salute because he did not die while in office.

The guns were fired in three second intervals beginning at 4.20pm.