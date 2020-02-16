Chadema in strategy talks ahead of 2020 General Election

By Elias Msuya @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The Chadema executive committee embarked on a two-day meeting yesterday, which comes about two weeks since they wrote to President John Magufuli, demanding, among other things, an independent electoral commission that would oversee the 2020 General Election.

The party’s chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe, on February 3 told journalists here that the party had written to President Magufuli, asking him to form a consensus commission, an independent electoral commission and invalidate the November 24, 2019 civic polls.

This comes ahead of the October General Election when Tanzanians are expected to elect the Union President, the President of Zanzibar, parliamentarians, members of the Revolutionary Council of Zanzibar and councillors.

A statement issued by Chadema head of communications department on Friday, said the country’s political situation and the forthcoming General Election were the meeting’s main agenda.

At the Bahari Beach Hotel yesterday, The Citizen witnessed Mr Mbowe and several members preparing for the opening session, but remained tight-lipped on the details of the meeting.

The Party’s deputy secretary general (Zanzibar) Salum Mwalimu said detailed information would be communicated after the meeting, hinting, however, that the country’s political situation and the October general election were among the main agenda.

In a letter dated January 29, this year, the main opposition party questioned the use of the district executive directors as election supervisors and the electoral body being led by the president’s appointees. The president is also the CCM chairman.

The need for an independent electoral commission was also emphasised by the US Embassy to Tanzania in a statement issued on January 31, this year.

In a statement, the US commended President Magufuli’s promise made on January 21, 2020 during the sherry party he hosted for ambassadors and heads of international organisations held at State House that this year’s election would be free, fair and transparent.

However, on top of the promise the embassy said in a statement that formation of an independent electoral body was of paramount importance.

However, Mr Mbowe, who doubles as the Official Opposition Leader in Parliament, sought to know from Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa in Parliament during the Questions and Answers session to the premier when an independent electoral commission would be formed and when the ban on political rallies and demonstrations would be lifted.

“When will the government allow political parties to carry out their political duties to prepare for the General Election and what is the government’s plan to make an Independent Electoral Commission so that elections can be fair and legitimate?”

Responding to the question, Mr Majaliwa said the existing electoral commission was independent.

“The Commission is created in accordance with Article 74 (7,11, 12) of the constitution that directs that it should be an independent body, how it should be formed and free from interference from any entity, be it President, any political party or any other authority.

“If it is an independent body in accordance with the Constitution then it is an independent commission,” said Majaliwa.

However, the premier denied concerns that political parties have been barred from doing politics in the country provided they obeyed the Constitution, laws and regulations.

Chadema and other opposition parties have been showing dissatisfaction with the country’s political atmosphere for over four years now.

Among the political activities barred by authorities include countrywide protests planned by Chadema in September 30, 2016, which aimed at protesting what the opposition political party referred as ‘dictatorship tendencies.’

Opposition political leaders have found themselves under frequent arrests and arraignments following political activities described as ‘incitement’ by law enforcement agencies.

So far, nine Chadema leaders including Members of Parliament are facing a criminal case at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court with 13 incitement charges levelled against them.

The source of the lawsuit is protests staged on February 15, 2018, at the conclusion of the Kinondoni Constituency by-elections.