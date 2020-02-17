By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The World Bank will issue a loan of Sh1.03 trillion in support of the second phase of Tanzania Social Action Fund (Tasaf).

A total of Sh2 trillion will be spent during the five years of implementation of phase of Tasaf which was officially launched by President John Magufuli in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

The remaining amount will be sourced from various other development partners, including the Opec Fund for International Development which will issue $50 million (about Sh115 billion).

According to Tasaf director general Ladislaus Mwamanga, the programme aims to empower poor households with funds, known as ‘Productive Social Safety Net’ with which they can conduct their income-generating activities.

The projects to be implemented include those that will produce employment as well as developing infrastructure in the education, health and water sectors.

With the aim of reducing poverty in extremely poor households, Tanzania developed Tasaf in 2000. The first phase was implemented from 2000 to 2005 whereby a total of 1,704 social projects were implemented.

The projects included: construction of classrooms, rural roads, health centers, teachers’ houses, infrastructure for irrigation as well as water reservoirs during rainy seasons.

Advertisement