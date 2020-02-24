Miss Rwanda 2020 to be paid monthly salary

By Agencies

Kigali. Naomie Nishimwe over the weekend emerged the winner of Miss Rwanda 2020 and she is set to be paid a monthly salary during her reign.

At Intare Conference Arena, a beautiful venue located in Rusororo in the outskirts of Kigali, Naomie faced competition from 18 other girls at the semi finals.

She was awarded brand new car – Suzuki Swift, courtesy of Rwanda Motors and was also put on a Rwf 800,000 (Sh1,950,000) monthly salary for the next twelve months, on top of other banking services.

The new queen of Rwanda will have access to a beauty saloon during her reign and will be entitled to a dress that fits any event she wants to attend any time.

To stay healthy, she will be given a health insurance for the whole year.

In the wake of Miss Rwanda competition, Miss Naomie is going for a fully paid vacation in Dubai, UAE

Advertisement

She is free to go to a restaurant that partnered with Miss Rwanda for the next 12 months and the bill will be fully covered.

On top of the Miss Rwanda crown, Naomie was the winner of Miss congeniality which gave her another Rwf 1.2 Million award.

Replacing Nimwiza Meghan – Miss Rwanda 2019, Naomie who entered the competition as a candidate from City of Kigali is set to implement a project to fight breast cancer.