Huawei releases new 5G products and solutions

Huawei plans to invest $20 million into innovative 5G applications over the next 5 years, contributing to a thriving 5G ecosystem and accelerating the commercial success of 5G.

London. As European countries are still deliberating over whether to allow Huawei to be involved with their 5G infrastructure, the Chinese telecom giant has decided to step in.

Speaking in London at the launch of the Huawei product and solution in a keynote speech titled "5G, Bring New Value" Ryan Ding, the executive Director of the Board and President of Huawei's Carrier BG, said these efforts aim at building a thriving 5G ecosystem and make 5G a commercial success.

“5G has developed beyond imagination in terms of deployment, ecosystem, and experience, says Ding, and networks are the foundation for the 5G business,” he said.

According to Ryan Ding, so far, Huawei has been awarded 91 commercial 5G contracts and shipped over 600,000 5G Massive MIMO Active Antenna Units (AAUs).

He added: As a leading global 5G supplier, Huawei is committed to developing the best end-to-end 5G solutions. These will include the industry's highest-performance 5G base station that supports all scenarios and the Blade AAU with the industry’s highest level of integration.

The Blade AAU can work under all sub-6 GHz frequency bands and support 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks, it addresses the issue of limited space for antenna installation, and reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) by over 30 per cent when compared to existing solutions.

Advertisement

Huawei is also the first vendor in the industry to provide industrial 5G modules for vertical applications.

With 4G, people can share their videos and voices. However, with the ultra-high bandwidth offered by 5G, people will be able to enjoy immersive AR and VR experiences, allowing them to convey their thoughts and feelings like never before.

“These amazing experiences will create incredible new value. As 5G enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) matures, high-definition video services will drive the massive growth of 5G B2C services. 5G B2B services have also shown huge potential,” said Ryan Ding.

Huawei and some operators have jointly released 5G white papers and explored B2B applications in order to drive 5G application in numerous industries.

At the launch event, Ryan Ding showed the audience Huawei's recently-released live broadcast backpack. This backpack, embedded with a 5G module, makes live broadcasting far easier.

Ding said that in the 4G era, virtually all operators provided the same network experience. However, in the 5G era, operators can provide differentiated experiences and charge users based on more metrics, including data volume, latency, bandwidth, and number of devices connected. This makes it possible to monetize 5G. It is critical that operators redefine their 5G business models now.