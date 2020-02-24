By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Director of Public Prosecution has accepted journalist Erick Kabendera’s Plea Bargain application which was tendered in his office regarding the economic crimes he is facing.

Apart from accepting the application, the DPP has also granted the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court the powers hear the Economic crimes case facing the journalist who has been in custody since July 2019.

State Attorney Faraja Nchimbi who was accompanied by Wankyo Simon told the resident magistrate Janet Mtega when the case came for mention at the court which prior to this day did not have the jurisdiction to hear such cases.

Kabendera faces three charges which includes Money laundering worth some Sh173 million.