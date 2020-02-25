Men told to report abusive incidents by their wives

By Mary Clemence mclemence@tz.nationmedia.com

Katavi. Men who are abused by their wives in Katavi Region have been told to report such incidents to the authorities.

The call was made by Katavi Regional Commissioner Mr Juma Homera during the ceremony to launch a national matching towards elimination of Gender Based Violence, which is coordinated the government.

“Even I might be facing GBV but most of us feel shy to report such kind incidents which occur in our families,” said Mr Homera.

Mr Homera said in 2019 a total of 314 GBV cases in the region were resolved. Out of that 14 were of men who were abused by their wives.

Speaking during the ceremony a representative from the ministry of health (community development) Ms Imelda Evelyne Kamugisha said they target towards raising awareness in the community about need to fight GBV.

“The government has priotised fighting GBV and we have started with Katavi because of statistics,” said Mr Homera.

Speaking during the ceremony Mr Nurdin Bilal called on the public to join hands with the government in its efforts to address GBV incidents.