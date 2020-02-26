78-year old man arraigned for marrying off teenagers

By Anthony Mayunga @TheCitizenTz amayunga@tz.nationmedia.com

Serengeti. Mr Nyamhanga Sasi (78) who married off two pupils studying at Rung’abure primary school has been arraigned.

Mr Sasi appeared before Serengeti magistrate court facing two criminal charges.

He facilitated his son, a standard seven pupil to marry a standard six girl, which is against the country’s laws.

Reading the charges in the criminal case number 97/2020, state attorney Mr Renatus Zakeo told the District Magistrate Mr Ismael Ngaile that the accused committed the offence on February 15, 2020.