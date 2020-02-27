Tanzania Institute of Education kicks off distribution of books

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE) has on Thursday, February 27, launched phase two distribution of 16 titles of textbooks for English Medium Schools for grade one, two, four and five.

The exercise will also distribute 46 different types of textbook for students with visual impairment from Standard One to Five and others for Form One to Form Four with the similar problem.

According to the institute, the textbooks that will be distributed are not new but have been translated from Kiswahili to English.

"The exercise to distribute the textbook should be completed by March 10, this year and for Dar es Salaam Region the officers in collaboration by Tanzania People Defense Force will start today," said the TIE director general Dr Anneth Komba

Dr Komba said that the project started in 2019/2020 and 1 million textbooks have been produced and will be distributed in schools.

She said the first phase of the distribution of the textbooks to English medium schools has started for grade three.

