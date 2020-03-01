Slain Chadema cadre laid to rest in Manyoni

By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTZ

Manyoni. Various political leaders yesterday expressed their disappointments to the continuous killings of political leaders in the country saying it was endangering the country’s peace and tranquillity. They were speaking during the burial ceremony of the opposition party Chadema’s Singida secretary Ales Joas Hele in Manyoni-Singida region.

The ruling party-CCM Chairman in Manyoni District, Mr Jumanne Mahanda condemned the killing of the Chadema leader pleading with security forces to probe and arrest those responsible for the death.

Mr Mahanda acknowledged that Alex was a leader of Chadema and that they were working together to bring development to the district. “I am an accountant and district leader, but I am deeply hurt by this incident, I request that the relevant organs to probe the incident and bring the culprits to face the law,” said Mr Mahanda. In his speech that triggered emotions among mourners, Chadema-secretary in Singida region Malo Malo recalled all the party-members who have been killed in the past four years or so.

Arusha MP Godbles Lema called on Chadema members of Manyoni district not to retaliate for the murder of Joas.

Lema, the shadow minister for home affairs said his fears were due to a series of murderous incidents.

“I do not want you to be weak, I do not want to suppress your feelings, but I am saying that in the chain of killing 14 people should raise an alarm,” said Lema.

A message by vice-chairman Chadema Tundu Lisu, read in Alex’s burial, awaken the silence mourners who started uttering words of a hero.

In his letter Lisu touched on numerous incidents of Chadema members being killed with the so called unidentified people in which he mentioned the list starting with former chairman Geita Alfonce Mawazo.