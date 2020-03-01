President John Magufuli visits hospitalised Mangula

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday paid a visit to the CCM Vice Chairman, Mr Philip Mangula, who was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

Mr Mangula fell ill suddenly and collapsed yesterday soon after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Dar es Salaam. “I don’t even remember how I collapsed,’’ said Mr Mangula on a hospital bed when he spoke to President Magufuli.

A statement by the Director of Presidential Communications Gerson Msigwa said that Mr Mangula was rushed to the hospital after falling ill after the NEC meeting at CCM offices in Lumumba Street, Dar es Salaam.