By Peter Saramba

Ukerewe. Former National Assembly Speaker Pius Msekwa said yesterday that the ruling CCM will not be hurt by its decision to dismiss one of its most prominent cadres and former Foreign Affairs minister, Mr Bernard Membe.

He made the remarks in Nansio, Ukerewe, during an exclusive interview with The Citizen’s sister paper Mwananchi, saying CCM was a strong institution.

Mr Msekwa, who is also a former CCM vice chairman, said the ruling party was supreme, and no individual or group of people was bigger than the party.

Mr Msekwa had been asked to state whether the decision to strip Mr Membe of his party membership would have an adverse effect on the party.

“Mr Membe isn’t the first prominent member to be expelled. Many others have been kicked out in the past. Seif Shariff Hamad was expelled while still occupying a top leadership position as Chief Minister in the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

“The Tanganyika African National Union (Tanu), which preceded CCM, expelled its executive secretary Oscar Kambona for opposing the Arusha Declaration. These are normal constitutional and regulatory procedures aimed at ensuring discipline within the party.”

Advertisement

Mr Msekwa, who is also the CCM Elders Council secretary (formed by retired leaders), added, “Essentially, there will be no negative impact. It’s almost the same thing as happened to other cadres in the past.”